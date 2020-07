The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Ardmore

Kathy Lynn Langford Tharp, 57, Lone Grove, former E-Z store clerk, died July 28, 2020. Services are 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Harvey-Douglas Centennial Chapel. (Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home & Crematory)

Tishomingo

Madeline “Mae” Biggs, 79, Tishomingo, homemaker, died July 26, 2020. Services are 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Tishomingo Cemetery. (DeArman-Clark)