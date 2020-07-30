The Daily Ardmoreite

Donna Sue Rychlik

Funeral services for Donna Sue Rychlik, of Burneyville, will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, July 31, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Marietta, with Pastor Jason Langley officiating. Interment will follow in the Burneyville Cemetery, Burneyville. Services have been entrusted to the Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Marietta.

Donna was born Aug. 5, 1943 in Gainesville, Texas, to Ross J. and Lillian J. (Bentley) Kingston. She passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at her home in Burneyville at the age of 76.

Donna attended school at Turner where she graduated with the Class of 1961. On June 12, 1971, she married the love of her life, Raymond Frank Rychlik. Donna was a woman of great faith who lived as an example to others through her service to the Lord. She was a long-time member of the First Baptist in Marietta as well as a Sunday School teacher. Donna also devoted countless hours signing songs during worship services.

Donna is survived by her husband, Raymond of the home; by a son, Jamie Rychlik and wife Kristen of Red River, N.M.; by three grandchildren, Jordan Paxson and husband Tanner of Midland, Texas, Paige Rychlik of Ardmore, and Haddi Rychlik of Red River; by one great-grandchild, Kinsler Paxson of Midland; by nieces, Renee McBride of Denton, Texas, Terrie Gaddy of Baton Rouge, La., and Shawn Phillips of Florida; by nephews, Patrick Dokupil and wife Regina of Fort Worth, Texas, and Mike Dokupil and wife Cynthia of Irving, Texas; and by several great nieces and nephews.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Wanda “Tokie” McBride.

Casket bearers will be David Peery, Gary Dill, Paul Riley, Pat Dokupil, Mike Dokupil, and Billy Burge. Honorary bearers are the Girls from Cross & Crown Ministries and Donna’s Sunday School class.

Viewing hours will be from 12 p.m. until 9 p.m., Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the funeral home. The family has asked that those who wish to honor Donna through a memorial donation, contribute to the Cross & Crown Ministries, 12997 Cemetery Rd, Marietta, OK 73448.

