The Daily Ardmoreite

Nanette Potts Bramlett

Nanette Potts Bramlett was born in Tulsa, Okla., on April 22, 1953. She entered Heaven’s gates on July 26, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Nanette graduated from Okmulgee High School, she attended the University of Oklahoma, where she became a member of the Pi Beta Phi Sorority as well as The Little Sisters of Minerva of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity, and graduated with her bachelors of science in interior design. Later she would serve on the advisory board to the college.

Nanette and Bobby reconnected after meeting as teenagers. Bobby’s grandmother lived in Okmulgee where Nanette grew up. Bobby met Nanette while playing baseball in the area; he would visit both his grandmother and Nanette while he was a counselor at Chandler Baseball Camp. This is where Nanette learned a true love of baseball and even enjoyed taking statistics for Bobby’s baseball and softball teams when they were in college. After both re-uniting at OU, Bobby and Nanette were married Aug. 4th, 1973.

Nanette treasured being a wife and mother to Jake and Bobby. She was an excellent cook and loved to travel. She loved to cook new things she would find in magazines and Jake and Bobby were the guinea pigs. Her favorite vacations of the year were to their family “get-away” and her “girls’ trip” to Seaside, Fla. Besides travel and cooking she loved to shop and OU football games… A perfect Saturday for Nanette was an OU football game and a trip to Harold’s on game day. She also cherished her travel time with Bobby on business trips, highlighted by Bobby being elected Chairman of the “Big I” Independent Agents and Brokers of America in 2012 and the travel to over 40 states. Some of her favorite work was as a philanthropist and she loved her work with Ardmore Day Nursery, as a working mother she knew how hard it was to find excellent child care that was affordable to every working mother. She served on the board for over 20 years, loved their annual fundraiser the “Tax Relax” and was quite the ticket sales woman. She also served as chair of the Oak Hall Annual Auction as well as serving as the true “Work Horse” of the Maxwell Intercollegiate Golf Tournament hosted by OU and OSU. She was also a very talented artist, she loved oil painting. Bobby loved supporting Nanny in her philanthropic endeavors.

Nanette had an unwavering faith in God. She was a member of St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in Ardmore. Nanette was a lifelong member of the Episcopal Church.

She was predeceased in death by her parents, Chester Arthur Potts and Norma Sue Potts.

Nanette is survived by her husband, Robert “Bob” Marshall Bramlett, Jr. of the home and son, James Marshall Bramlett of Springer. She is also survived by her brother, David Potts, his wife, Linda Potts, their daughter, Erin Potts Hofmann, and son, Trevor Potts as well as their families. Nanette is survived by one grandchild, Bryce Marshall Bramlett who loved his “Ninny” more than anything.

The family would like to thank Autumn Leaves memory care for taking amazing care of Nanette. Physicians Choice Hospice as well as Mercy Hospice for focusing on Nanette’s medical needs, spiritual needs and comfort. Also her in home staff prior to being moved to long term care, we are grateful for their dedication to Nanette.

A private family funeral service celebrating her life will be held the Friday, 2020, at St. Phillips Episcopal Church, 516 McLish Ave, Ardmore, Oklahoma 73401. In lieu of flowers the family ask for donations to be made to either St Philip’s Episcopal Church in Ardmore, Ardmore Day Nursery or St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy in Delafield, Wisconsin. Online condolences may be made at craddockfuneralhome.com.