Dorothy Jean Green

A Gathering of Remembrance for Dorothy Jean Green will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home with Pastor Jeremy Berryhill officiating.

The daughter of the late Willard J. and Iva Lowery Garrett Seigler, Dorothy was born May 14, 1943 in Luther, Okla. She passed away July 29, 2020 at the local hospital in Ardmore, at the age of 77 years, two months and 15 days.

Dorothy had owned and operated a beauty salon in Richardson, Texas for 20 years before moving to the Ardmore area 20 years ago.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Sheryl Hicks and husband, Mark; two brothers, Leon and Leroy Seigler; and her grandchildren, Ryan, Joshua and Benjamin Hicks, Carlie, Christy and Cole Witcher. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Brian K. Witcher, a brother, Richard Seigler, and an infant grandson, Chance Witcher.

Cremation-With-Care was provided by Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home, where words of comfort to Dorothy's family may be sent online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.