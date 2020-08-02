The Daily Ardmoreite

Kathy Lynn Tharp

Funeral services for Kathy Lynn Tharp, 57, will be 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Murray officiating. Burial will follow at Eastman Cemetery with the assistance of Auston Eiland, Steven DeHaven, Stacy Hunter, Tracy Hunter, Steve Price and Reggie Ortiz.

The daughter of the late Kirby Lee and Marjorie Gloria Montgomery Langford, Kathy was born April 2, 1963 in Ardmore, and passed this life to life eternal on July 28, 2020 at her Lone Grove Residence. She was preceded in death by a brother Carl Conklin and her parents.

Kathy graduated from Marietta High School, Class of 1981. She and Allen Dale Tharp were married in 2001 at the House Of Prayer in Ardmore. She worked for the E-Z Shops for 26 years before retiring.

Kathy is survived by her husband Allen of the home, son Kirby Langford; step-daughter Crystal Carrell and husband Regan; brothers, Jimmy Langford and wife Denise, David Conklin, Harry Conklin, Allen Wayne Durbin, Danny Ray Lawrence and Shane Lawrence; her sister, Juanita Owens; and special friends, Leslie Price, Sandy Acox, Christie Jones and Dawn Lindsay.

Serving as honorary bearers will be Albert Topetchy, Mike Adams, Charles Childress and Wayne Domeyer.

Services have been entrusted to Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory and words of comfort may be sent to the family online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.