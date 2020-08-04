Death notices for Tuesday

The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Connerville

Phyllis Marie Lattie, 74, Tishomingo, homemaker, died Aug. 2, 2020. Services are 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Seeley-Blue Cemetery in Connerville, Okla. (DeArman-Clark)

Stratford

Margaret L Anderson, 88, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. Services are 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Church of the First Born, Prairie View, Okla. Interment will be at Oaklawn Cemetery, Sulphur. (DeArman Funeral Home of Sulphur)

Tishomingo

Paul Edmundo Esquinaldo, 67, Tishomingo, accountant, died Aug. 2, 2020. Services are 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Tishomingo City Cemetery. (DeArman-Clark)