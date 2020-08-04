Death notices for Tuesday
The Daily Ardmoreite
DEATHS
Connerville
Phyllis Marie Lattie, 74, Tishomingo, homemaker, died Aug. 2, 2020. Services are 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Seeley-Blue Cemetery in Connerville, Okla. (DeArman-Clark)
Stratford
Margaret L Anderson, 88, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. Services are 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Church of the First Born, Prairie View, Okla. Interment will be at Oaklawn Cemetery, Sulphur. (DeArman Funeral Home of Sulphur)
Tishomingo
Paul Edmundo Esquinaldo, 67, Tishomingo, accountant, died Aug. 2, 2020. Services are 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Tishomingo City Cemetery. (DeArman-Clark)