Brenda Gale Norrell

Funeral services for Brenda Gale (Hopson) Norrell will be held 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at the Hale’s Memorial Chapel in Davis with Brother Thomas J. Thompson officiating. Interment will follow at the Green Hill Cemetery in Davis.

Brenda was born March 29, 1954 in Wilson, to the late William Preston and Pearline (Ashton) Hopson. She died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 in Davis, at the age of 66 years, 4 months and 4 days. Brenda and Richard Jackson “Rick” Norrell were married on Aug. 17, 1992 in Gainesville, Texas. He preceded her in death on June 26, 2018.

Brenda grew up in Elmore City. She spent several years working in Christian ministries, serving as an ordained minister of several small churches. Her eagerness to follow the Lord’s will led her to a 35-year career in nursing, beginning in 1992. Brenda was a very devoted mother. Her support and encouragement for her sons was unwavering. She was an avid fan of Davis Wolves sports. In her spare time, Brenda enjoyed fishing and shopping with her family and friends.

The last 20 years of Brenda’s life was plagued with cancer. During those years, Brenda remained strong, determined to beat cancer; which she did several times, only for it to challenge her again and again. Some may say and think, Brenda “lost” her battle; however, that is simply not the case. Brenda fought cancer on a daily basis with a fierce desire to win the battle and find total healing. On the morning of August 3, 2020, Brenda won her battle with the total and complete healing, given only by the hand of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Survivors include three sons, Brian Keith NeSmith and companion Chrissy Lipscomb of Davis, Jeramy Shane NeSmith and companion Stormi Brooks of Wilson and Casey Jackson Norrell of Fox; grandchildren, Ryland, Rhett & Cooper Norrell and Dillon and Melayna Lipscomb; mother, Eva Forehand of Elmore City; sister, Shirley Short of Opelika, Ala.; brother, Jimmy Burton of Ratliff City; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Brenda was anxiously awaiting the birth of her granddaughter, Lissa Ty-Lyn NeSmith, in December of 2020.

In addition to her husband and parents, Brenda was preceded in death by one son, Aaron Tye NeSmith in January 2009; three sisters, Charlene Pruitt, Wanda Caraway and Dalene Burton; and two brothers, Bill Hopson and Curtis Forehand.

