Darla Jean (Christie) Thompson

Darla Jean (Christie) Thompson passed away on Aug. 3, 2020, in Ardmore. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at Pickens Cemetery with Reverend Jay Mule officiating.

Darla was born in Chicago, Ill., on Jan. 29, 1968, to Leroy Christie and Christine (Gilpin) Christie. The family lived there until her mother passed away when she was ten and moved to Ardmore. She attended Madill High School and was a graduate with the class of 1986. She then attended Southern Technology Center in Ardmore. Darla worked at Subway for awhile and then went on to be the assistant manager of Carmike Theaters and quit due to her health in 2013. She then became a homemaker. She was a passionate writer. Darla loved spending time with her family, family game nights, following her Sooner football and the Jay Hawks games. She enjoyed going to pow wows and participated where she was self-dubbed “Snag-alicious.”

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Gerald and Rik Christie.

Darla is survived by her sons, Matt James, Anthony James and Kane Thompson, daughters, Cheyenne Eades, Taylor Henry, Tashina Thompson and Nora Thompson, seven grandchildren, one sister, Kathy Eye, and three brothers; Terry Christie, Larry “Butch” Christie and Eddie Christie.

Pallbearers will be Sequoyah Christie, Cameron Christie, Larry Christie, Eddie Christie, Jeffery Gastineau and Kane Thompson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Devita Dialysis Ranch, Kenny Gilpin and Frank Christie.

A wake service will be held at Pickens Baptist Church from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 with The Reverend Vincent Baptist officiating.

