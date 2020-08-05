Death notices for Wednesday

The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Sulphur

Philip Louie Thomison, 81, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. Services are 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Hale’s Memorial Chapel, Sulphur. (Hale’s)

Wilson

Jimmy Charles Cox, 83, of Plano, Texas, loan manager, died Aug. 2, 2020. Services are 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Oswalt Cemetery. (Alexander Gray - Wilson)

James Daren Smith, Jr., 3, of Wilson, died July 30, 2020. Services are 3 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church in Wilson. (Alexander Gray - Wilson)