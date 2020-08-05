Death notices for Wednesday
The Daily Ardmoreite
DEATHS
Sulphur
Philip Louie Thomison, 81, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. Services are 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Hale’s Memorial Chapel, Sulphur. (Hale’s)
Wilson
Jimmy Charles Cox, 83, of Plano, Texas, loan manager, died Aug. 2, 2020. Services are 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Oswalt Cemetery. (Alexander Gray - Wilson)
James Daren Smith, Jr., 3, of Wilson, died July 30, 2020. Services are 3 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church in Wilson. (Alexander Gray - Wilson)