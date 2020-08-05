The Daily Ardmoreite

Maggie Ruth Clifton Alexander

Maggie Ruth Clifton Alexander, age 96, went to be with her Lord peacefully in her sleep on Aug. 3, 2020, at her home with her niece Diane by her side. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Merrick Drive Church of Christ with Minister Ron Benedick officiating. Interment to follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Marietta, Okla.

Ruth was born on Nov. 12, 1923, in Love County. She was the daughter of a Love County pioneer family Ernest H. and Maggie A. Meek Clifton. Ruth received her education in Love County Schools and graduated from Meadowbrook High School in 1942. She later attended Ardmore Business College. She began her career in the business world in February 1943 employed by Selective Service. This was known to most people as "The Draft Board." During her second month of employment she prepared papers for Brett Alexander, this man was rather special. Brett entered the US Navy and served 29 months in the South Pacific. He returned to the states in 1945 and they were married Dec. 11, 1945. They enjoyed 58 wonderful years together. Brett passed away Feb. 27, 2004. Ruth was employed 12 years in the land department of Carter County. In January 1959 she became employed as a bookkeeper for Stroman Motors Supply and remained there for the next 31 years, retiring in January 1990. While working for 47 years Ruth was active in many other things. She was a member of the Maxwell Avenue Church of Christ for over 50 years. She became a member of the Church of Christ in Marietta as a teenager. She was a member of Redbud Garden Club and The Ardmore Garden Council. While active in garden club, she was a prize winner in flower arrangements having won many first place ribbons. She was a member of Ryonis, served as a volunteer for the Pink Ladies at the local hospital, and volunteered with VITA doing income tax returns.

Some ten years before retirement Ruth became interested in genealogy. She traced the Clifton lineage back to 1523 in England. Being able to prove her lineage she became a member of The Daughters of the American Revolution, Colonial Dames of the 17th Century and the Daughters of the American Colonials. In December of 2008 Ruth was awarded a certificate by National DAR for 25 years of service to the organization. She was a member of The First Families of Oklahoma, her family having been in Oklahoma before statehood. Ruth and Brett traveled for many years. They toured all 50 states and many foreign countries. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in Australia and New Zealand in 1996 because Brett was stationed there in World War II. Brett and Ruth had no children but three people were very special to them Ruth Ann McCollum, and John and Donna Stroman.

Ruth is survived by a brother, Ernest F. Clifton of Searcy, Ark., a niece, Diane Balbi and her husband, John of Spirit Lake, Idaho, three nephews; Michael Clifton and his wife, Nona of Snohomish, Wash., Bruce Clifton of San Anselmo, Calif., Brian Clifton, and his wife, Sarah, of Sacramento, Calif., great-nieces; Brenda Young and her husband, Adrian Young, of Anacortes, Wash., and Sarah Balbi and husband, Abhishek Singh and their daughter, Florence, of Morgan Hill, Calif., Brett's family, two nephews; Bruce Alexander and his wife, Debbie of Port Huron, Mich., Paul Alexander, and wife, Theresa of Phoenix, two nieces; Becky Plajstek and her husband, Joseph, of Clarkston, Mich., Margaret Duncan and her husband, Dave of Port Huron. Great niece and nephews; Bradley Plajstek, of Orlando, Fla., Katherine Plajstek, of Clarkston, Reese Duncan, of Fort Gratiot, Mich., Chase Duncan, of Clyde, Mich., Brandon Alexander, of Phoenix, and Natalie, and husband, Bill, of Port Huron.

Those serving as pallbearers will be Scott Birdsall, Jim Welch, Harold Butler, Jim Woodson, Mark Riesen and Mike Steele. Honorary pallbearers will be John Gibbs, Jim Thornton, Kevin Kirkpatrick, Richard Shannon, Richard Birdsall, Bill Bowden, Mike McGowen and Bob Smee.

A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Griffin~Hillcrest.

