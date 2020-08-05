The Daily Ardmoreite

Oleta Faye Manley

Funeral services for Oleta Faye Manley will be at 2 p.m. Friday at the Southwest Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Bruce Kirby. Burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park will be with the assistance of Brian Ford, John Turner, Charles Reeves, Glen Hatley, Robert Chaney and Mike Armstrong serving as pallbearers. Honorary bearers include Jim Michael, Tuck Wilkinson and Larry Hatley. (Note: Services will be streamed live on the Facebook page of, Bruce Kirby)

The family will receive friends at a time of visitation and support Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home.

Oleta was born Aug. 22, 1936 at Russett, Okla., to the late Claude H. and Cora E. (Akers) Harper. A graduate of Plainview High School, the class of 1954, she also attended Murray State and East Central University.

Oleta and Bobby Ray Manley were married Aug. 28, 1955 at Ardmore. The parents of two children, Kim and Robert, they were married for 56-years when Bob passed away, Oct. 4, 2011.

A lifelong member of Southwest Baptist Church, Oleta was a person of faith, a tireless church worker; she will long be remembered for the many funeral meals she prepared for church families. Over the years, Oleta was employed as a designer at Scotta's Florist, an Administrative Assistant at Plainview schools, and at Wilkinson Nursery.

Oleta was committed to family, making sure that all knew of her support to achieve their highest potential, especially her grand and great-grandchildren, they were the pride and joy of her life. Oleta attended all their games and "Nano" was their #1 fan. An inspiration to all that knew her, Oleta was an amazing cook and seamstress; and last, but by no means least, she was an avid fan of the Oklahoma University Sooners.

Following a brief illness and surrounded by her loving family, Oleta fell asleep in Jesus, Aug. 2, 2020 in an Oklahoma City hospital at the age of 83 years, 11 months and 10 days. Oleta Faye Manley will be deeply missed, but not forgotten.

In addition to her parents and husband, Oleta is reunited with her sister, Ophelia Mae Higgins; and brothers, Ralph Otis, Aubrey Earl, Johnnie Delett and Virgil Lee Harper; who preceded her in death.

Surviving family, that will forever cherish their special memories of Oleta include, her daughter, Kim Turner and husband, Danny and son, Robert Manley and wife, Debra; her grandchildren, Jeremy and Deah, Amanda and Jami, Morgan and Charles, Mitch and Brittney; her great-grandchildren, Brady, Cole, Dax, Oaklee, Beckett, Kinsler and Memphis; also her brothers, Bob Harper and wife, Joan and Earl (Sonny) Harper and wife, Johnnie.

The family suggests that memorials be made to the Southwest Baptist Church.

Services have been entrusted to Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home, where words of comfort may be sent to the family online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.