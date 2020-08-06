The Daily Ardmoreite

Brandon "BJ" Watkins

Brandon "BJ" Watkins, age 36, passed away on Aug. 2, 2020, in Ardmore, Okla. BJ will have a viewing from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 in The Chapel at Griffin ~ Hillcrest with cremation to follow under the care of Hillcrest Crematory.

BJ was born on Feb. 19, 1984 in Ardmore, to Hershell Watkins and Linda (Pettitt) Watkins. He attended Ardmore Schools until his family moved to Fort Smith, Ark., where BJ attended Ramsey High School and later received his GED. He was active in various sports excelling in hockey, basketball, football, baseball and paintball. BJ worked laying bricks until he was injured in a gun accident. The family then moved back to Ardmore where he lived since. BJ loved to work on computers, gaming and playing dominos with his family.

He is preceded in death by two brothers; Hershell James Watkins Jr., and Kevin Hall.

BJ is survived by his parents of the home; Hershell Watkins and Linda (Pettitt) Watkins, one daughter, Kaitlyn Alexander, two brothers; Steven Watkins and his wife, Chelsi and Corey Watkins, one sister, Melissa Timmons and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

