The Daily Ardmoreite

Jerry Wayne Stout

Jerry Wayne Stout 63, of Madill, Okla., passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 at his home in Madill. He was born on Sept. 13, 1956 in Sherman, Texas to the late Joe Leon Stout and Noreta Lou Matheson Stout. Jerry was raised in Ardmore, where he graduated from Ardmore High School in 1975. He worked as a commercial tire consultant for Mileage Masters Inc. Jerry married Maridel Woodley on Oct. 31, 1987 in Ardmore. He loved the old west and was a 2008 founder of the Guns of Sipokni Old West Gun Fighting reenactment group in Reagan, Okla., and a member of the Oklahombres Gun Fighting Club of Ada, Okla. Jerry was also a member of the Heroes of the West Gun Club of Ft. Worth, Texas as well as the Texicans in the Mountain Gunfighting Group of Canton, Texas. To his old west friends, he was known as the Marshal. Jerry loved working with his horse “Cimarron” and his grandchildren were the pride and joy of his life. Jerry was a member of the Gene Autry Baptist Church and he loved the Lord his Savior with all his heart. He loved his church and church family.

He is survived by Wife: Maridel W. Stout, Madill, Children: Matthew E. Groves, Norman, Micah E. Groves and wife Kendra, Ardmore, Jeremy M. Stout and wife Angela, Wylie, Texas, Julie Stout and family, Lyndsi Stout and family. Grandchildren: Sophie Groves, Quinn Groves, Grayson and Elizabeth Stout, and one on the way. Sister in-Law: Ceanne Brunk, Brother in-Law: Larry Brunk, Nephew: Ryan Brunk and Family.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and one brother: Joe A. Stout.

Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Services will be under the direction of Watts Funeral Home, Madill. Condolences may be sent to wattsfuneralhome.com.