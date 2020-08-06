The Daily Ardmoreite

FOX — Home Going services for Mr. Richard L. Watkins, 86, of Fox, are scheduled for 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at the Lone Grove Cemetery with Bro. David Gardner officiating. Services are under the care and direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Healdton, 65 Golf Course Rd.

Richard was born on June 13, 1934 at Graham to the late Mr. Rufus Lee Watkins and Mrs. Louise (Morrow) Watkins. He departed this life on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 at Fox.

Richard was raised at Graham graduating high school from there in 1953. He married the former Ms. Janette Roberts on Sept. 22, 1954 at Clemscott. They resided in Healdton and Graham before they often moved all over, following oilfield work. After residing at Muenster, Texas for six years, they moved to Fox where they remained. Janette preceded Richard in death on Sept. 13, 2019. Since then, Richard has stayed busy spending time with his children and grandchildren. Lately he returned from an excursion in Colorado and was looking forward to begin fishing this fall. At all times he enjoyed camping and fishing, as well as taking many trips to the mountains. Richard served as a deacon at the Healdton Freewill Baptist Church.

Also preceding him in death are his parents, Rufus and Louise Watkins; Tom and Minnie Watkins, who were just like his parents, raising him since he was nine-years old; siblings, Junior, Jack, and Ruben, Estlene, Irene, Johnny, Ann, Jimmy and Sue.

Richard is survived by his sons, Richard Watkins and wife Sherry of Elk City, and Roger Watkins of Fox; grandchildren, Angela Brooks and husband Greg "Craig", Brad Watkins and wife Amy, Lynsie Watkins and John Watkins and wife Tara; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Geraldine McDaniel and husband Vernon of Albany, Texas, Edna Rader of Henryetta, Edna Mae Turner and husband Bruce of Fox, and Nancy Savage and husband Larry of Graham; brother, George Watkins and wife Jane of Fox and a host of other family and friends.

Casket bearers will be John Watkins, Brad Watkins, Greg "Craig" Brooks, Roger Watkins, Richard Watkins, and Larry Fore. Honorary bearers will be Angela Brooks and Lynsie Watkins.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Healdton First Freewill Baptist Church,

c/o 1302 7th St, Wilson, OK 73463

