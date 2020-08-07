Death notices for Friday

The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Healdton

Barney Eldon Staples, 38, of Healdton, oilfield, died July 30, 2020. Services are 2 p.m., Saturday at Alexander Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Healdton. (Alexander Gray - Healdton)

Charles Edgar Stevens, 88, of Austin, Texas, died Aug. 3, 2020. Services are 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Mount Olive Cemetery in Healdton. (Alexander Gray)

Marietta

Velma Charlene Clark, 93, of Marietta, cashier, died Aug. 5, 2020. Services are 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home Chapel, Marietta. Interment will be at Lebanon Cemetery. (Flanagan-Watts)