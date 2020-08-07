Death notices for Friday
The Daily Ardmoreite
DEATHS
Healdton
Barney Eldon Staples, 38, of Healdton, oilfield, died July 30, 2020. Services are 2 p.m., Saturday at Alexander Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Healdton. (Alexander Gray - Healdton)
Charles Edgar Stevens, 88, of Austin, Texas, died Aug. 3, 2020. Services are 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Mount Olive Cemetery in Healdton. (Alexander Gray)
Marietta
Velma Charlene Clark, 93, of Marietta, cashier, died Aug. 5, 2020. Services are 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home Chapel, Marietta. Interment will be at Lebanon Cemetery. (Flanagan-Watts)