Betty Lorene (Pierce) Emberling

HEALDTON — Services for Mrs. Betty Lorene (Pierce) Emberling, 84, of Healdton are scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Healdton with Rev. Jimmy May officiating. Interment will follow at the Mount Olive Cemetery of Healdton. Services are under the care and direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Healdton, 65 Golf Course Rd.

Mrs. Emberling was born on Sept. 8, 1935 at Graham to the late Mr. Marion William "Buster" Pierce, Sr. and Mrs. Mary Elizabeth (Lowery) Pierce. She went to her heavenly home on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at Healdton surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Emberling was raised at Fox and Healdton, attending school at Fox. She married Mr. James Elton "Sonny" Emberling on Nov. 3, 1951. They made their home in Healdton, where they remained. Betty worked as a homemaker at her home until her children started school. Thereafter, she worked as a nurse for Dr. Safely and later, for Dr. Blanco for numerous years. Furthermore she was employed for Eck Drug before her retirement. Betty at all times enjoyed traveling with her church family and being present at all of her grandchildren’s track meets and ballgames. She was a passionate Thunder fan and loved to fish. Betty was a member of the First Baptist Church of Healdton and a former member of the Bethel Baptist Church of Healdton.

Mrs. Emberling is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Sonny on April 7, 2000; granddaughter, Callie Marie Emberling; sisters, Stella Jetton, Lula Parks, Faye Preble and brother, Dub Pierce.

Survivors include her daughter, Carolyn Tiner and husband Gary of Wilson; son, Mike Emberling and wife Mary of Healdton; grandchildren, Corey D. Tiner and wife Lesley, Amy Smith and husband Zack, Mika Tinline and husband Mike, Michelle Emberling, Maci Emberling and fiance' Zach Tripp; great-grandchildren, Landon, Rylee, Rebekah, Zaya, Amaylee, Daylan, Joslin, Addelyn, Evelyn, McCray and Jaxi; great grand dog, Vada; numerous other family, church family and friends.

Casket bearers are Mike Tinline, Zach Tripp, Corey Tiner, Richard Emberling, Kelly Williams, Terry Shaw and Zack Smith.

