Death notices for Sunday
The Daily Ardmoreite
DEATHS
Davis
Patricia Lynn Eddy, 61, died July 29, 2020. Services are 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Lord’s Church, Ardmore. (Hale’s)
Healdton
Hugh Dale McKee, 62, of Ardmore, handyman, died July 31, 2020. No services are scheduled. (Alexander Gray - Healdton)
Mrs. Judith "Annette" (Maxwell) O'Neal, 67, homemaker, died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. Services are 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Katie Cemetery. (Alexander Gray)
Sulphur
David Ray Ashford, 70, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Services are 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Crossway First Baptist Church, Sulphur. (Hale’s)