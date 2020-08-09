Death notices for Sunday

The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Davis

Patricia Lynn Eddy, 61, died July 29, 2020. Services are 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Lord’s Church, Ardmore. (Hale’s)

Healdton

Hugh Dale McKee, 62, of Ardmore, handyman, died July 31, 2020. No services are scheduled. (Alexander Gray - Healdton)

Mrs. Judith "Annette" (Maxwell) O'Neal, 67, homemaker, died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. Services are 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Katie Cemetery. (Alexander Gray)

Sulphur

David Ray Ashford, 70, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Services are 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Crossway First Baptist Church, Sulphur. (Hale’s)