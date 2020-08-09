The Daily Ardmoreite

Lenard Douglas Crogh

Lenard Douglas Crogh, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, entered his heavenly rest on Tuesday, July 28 at his home in Stratford, Okla.

Lenard was born on Oct. 27, 1943 in Sacramento, Calif., to Peter Harris and Berneice Marion (Brazeale) Crogh.

Lenard married Mary Anna Abbott on Nov. 8, 1963 in Lincoln, Calif. They had four children, Julie Anna, Deborah Lynn, Timothy Douglas and Ronda Dianne.

Lenard pastored 12 churches in four different states, ministered to thousands of people and was an encouragement to everyone he met. He was an excellent mechanic, seasoned truck driver, avid fisherman, ham radio operator and faithful friend. He loved to fix everything from radios to heavy equipment. His passion was sharing the love of Jesus and he treated everyone he met with kindness and compassion. His booming voice, gentle spirit, sense of humor and amazing personality will be missed greatly by his family and all who knew him.

Lenard is survived by his wife, Mary Anna of Stratford, who stood beside him in ministry and through 56 years of marriage. Together they counseled many different individuals and family.

Lenard is also survived by a large heritage of family, including four children and their spouses, Julie Anna Good and her husband Philip Good of New Meadows, Idaho, Deborah Lynn Wilson and her husband Douglas Wilson of Hermiston, Ore., Timothy Douglas Crogh and his wife Audrey (Aldape) Crogh of New Meadows, and Ronda Dianne Cowen and her husband Nathan Cowen of Stratford, as well as 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by three brothers - Lamont Crogh, Rhawn Krogh, Kenneth Crogh, five sisters - Laurale Lorentzen, Sandy Blatchley, Jeanne Wilson, Faye Sharrai, Naomi Alton and many nieces and nephews.

Lenard was preceded in death by his parents, Harris and Berneice Crogh, his brother, Larry Blaine Crogh, and granddaughter Aimee Cherie Good.

A memorial service will be held in New Meadows, Idaho at a time yet to be determined.