The Daily Ardmoreite

E.L. Loving

WILSON — Home Going services for Mr. E.L. Loving, 74, Wilson native, are scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at the Wilson Gymnasium with Rev. Edward Wise and Rev. Monte Dean officiating. Interment will follow at Hewitt Cemetery of Wilson. Services are under the care and direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Wilson. Everyone who is in attendance at services is encouraged to dress in Black & Gold or Green & Gold in admiration of E.L.'s love for the Wilson Eagles and Loving Trophies.

E.L. was born on June 8, 1946 at Wilson to the late Mr. Clarence Gilbert and Mrs. Emma Elizabeth (McMillan) Loving. He departed this life on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family, after a year long battle with Mesothelioma.

E.L. grew up in Wilson and attended Wilson schools for most of his life, graduating from Wilson High School in 1965. After high school, E.L. attended barber college in Oklahoma City for nine months, came back to Wilson, and begin working at Rods Clip Joint for two years.Thereafter, he purchased Ben Clarke's Barber Shop in Healdton where he worked before gaining employment at Uniroyal Tire Plant of Ardmore in 1974. E.L. was employed for 30 years, retiring from Michelin in 2004. Also during most of these years, he owned and operated “Loving Trophies,” designing countless trophies for all types of sporting events throughout southern Oklahoma.

E.L. met Barbara Chatham, the love of his life in June of 1966 at Clark's Dairy Lane in Wilson. They soon married on Oct. 8, 1966, at Baptist missionary in Healdton. He coached little league baseball from 1967 to 2019, ending with a total of 53 years. Over the years on that team, many generations of his family passed through, therefore he coached two nephews, his son, son-in-law, two daughters, one granddaughter, and four grandsons. Not only did he coach little league baseball, t-ball, and softball, but he coached little league football and basketball as well. Over the years, he utilized the colors green and gold on each uniform.

In 1968 E.L. helped start the All-sports Club and stayed active within the club for 35 years. He also served on the Wilson School board for many years. E.L. was filming the high school football games until Mr. O’Connor stopped taking stats, so he decided to step into his place doing stats until 2016 when his second oldest grandson graduated from Wilson schools. However, during the basketball season, he ran the clock at home games from 2009 until 2018.

E.L. and Barbara loved to travel and to go to the trade days at Bowie, Texas. They enjoyed looking at antiques and attending storage unit sales, especially at Mike and Tracy Byfords. The Byfords became very close friends through the years. E.L. was also an avid OU Sooner fan, Dallas Cowboy Fan and New York Yankees fan. He also loved spending time in his garden and flower beds.

Lately the black and gold classic tournament champion trophy was presented as the "EL Loving Championship trophy," in honor of E.L.s years of dedication. E.L. was a faithful Christian who faithfully followed Jesus all of his years, being a proud member of the Rexroat Baptist Church.

He is preceded by his parents, Clarence and Emma Loving; parents in law, Verdell and Wanda Jo Chatham; brother, Elmer Loving and his wife Phyllis; sister, Laverne Cornish and husband Bill; and brother, L.C. Loving.

Survivors include his loving wife of 54 years, Barbara of the home; son, Preston Loving and Jody White of Oklahoma City; daughters, Dyanna Hunziker and husband Brian and Janet Shores and husband Michael, all of Wilson; grandchildren, Blayke, Kylar, and Breckyn Hunziker, Ashton Long, Noah, Ella, and Baby Shores coming March 2021; sisters, Anna Mae and Dale Poirot of Oklahoma City, Barbara Jean Elliott of Wilson; sister-in-law, Colene Loving; brothers-in-law, Jim and Harolyn Chatham of Azle, Texas, Bill and Carolyn Chatham of Oklahoma City; special friends, Johnnie Carl Crutchfield, Nubbin McClennahan, Roy and Linda Hunziker; numerous other family and friends.

Pallbearers for the funeral service will be Stan Loving, Rod Elliott, Chuck Loving, Steve Poirot, Ronnie Gene Claxton, Barry Teel, Johnnie Hunziker, and Jason Roberts.

Pallbearers for the graveside service will be Preston Loving, Brian, Blayke, Kylar, and Breckyn Hunziker, Michael and Noah Shores and Jody White.

Honorary Bearers are Buck Chatham, Mike Byford, Lynn Lowery, Jack Mann, Frank Schaaf, Bill Chatham, and Jim Chatham.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday evening at the Alexander Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Wilson.

In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be made to the Wilson Little League 1302 7th Street Wilson, OK 73463.

Memories and photos may be shared at www.alexanderfuneralhome.org.