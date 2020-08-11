The Daily Ardmoreite

Johnny Kenneth Orr

Johnny Kenneth Orr 71, of Madill, Okla., passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at his home in Madill. He was born on Nov. 10, 1948 in Madill to the late Kenneth “Gene” Levon Orr and Margie Coleen Hill Orr. Johnny was raised and lived most of his life in Marshall County. He graduated from Madill High School in 1967. Johnny married Esther Smith on Sept. 13, 1983 in Las Cruces, N.M. He worked for the Oklahoma Highway Department as a heavy equipment operator. Johnny was affiliated with the Baptist Faith and he enjoyed hunting and working on a bulldozer. He loved coffee and breakfast especially biscuits and gravy. Johnny’s greatest love was his family and watching the little ones play.

He is survived by Wife: Esther Orr, McMillan, Okla., Mother: Margie Orr, McMillan, Children: Carla Bolton and husband Ron, Marietta, Kenneth Orr and wife Annette, Marietta, Cherrell Ward, Madill. Grandchildren: Tika Welch, Daniel Prewett, Coy Bardin Jr., Glenna Wyatt, Dylan Bolton, Kasi Windham, Brandi Eller, Baili Stafford. Great-Grandchildren: Johnathan Whitney, Jason Welch, Aubrey Prewett, Emily Prewett, Connor Bardin, Trinity Cumberledge, Jax Wyatt, Cooper Wyatt, Grayson Bolton, Avery Bolton, Dawna Grace Eller, Michael Gene Eller, Joey Windham, Brother: Tommy Orr and wife Diane, Madill.

Johnny was preceded in death by his father.

Service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at the Lebanon Cemetery, Lebanon, Okla. Mike Mathis will officiate the service. Services will be under the direction of Watts Funeral Home, Madill. Condolences may be sent to wattsfuneralhome.com.

Casket Bearers; Daniel Prewett, Shawn Pierce, Johnathan Whitney, Jason Welch, Coy Bardin, Dylan Bolton, Eddie Hudson, Glenn Hudson, Judd Bean, Merle Cox.