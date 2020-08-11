The Daily Ardmoreite

Larry Duane Porter

Larry Duane Porter, age 71, of Woodlawn, Va., passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at his home.

Larry was born in Wythe County, Va., on March 6, 1949 to the late Harold and Mae Sharp Porter.

He is survived by his wife Nancy Bralley Porter of Woodlawn; daughters and sons-in-law Sherry and Herman Bailey of Fries, Jennifer and Don Hill of Fries; step-daughter Tammy Irvin of Radford; grandchildren Marlena and Caleb Chaffin of Floyd, Allison and Daniel Sanchez of Galax, Andrew Thompson of Christiansburg, Lura Funk of Fries; and great-grandchildren Rylan Chaffin, Aubrey Chaffin, Asher Chaffin, Kyleigh King, and Elijah Sanchez. Also surviving are sisters and brother-in-law Etta and Phillip Manning of Roanoke, Vera Horton of Woodlawn; brothers and sister-in-law John Porter of Galax, Alvin and Jean Porter of Galax; brothers-in-law Larry Bralley, Ryan Bralley, Wendell Bralley; friends and honorary pallbearers Don Garrison and Dan Vaughn; and special pets Squeaker and Aries.

The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 in the Vaughan-Guynn Chapel with Cas Horton officiating. Burial will follow at Sharp Cemetery in Woodlawn with military rites conducted by Grayson VFW Post #7726. The family will receive friends Tuesday, Aug. 11 from 6-8 p.m. at Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.