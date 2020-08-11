The Daily Ardmoreite

Russell Leroy "Hoss" Blanton

Funeral services for Ardmore native, Russell Leroy "Hoss" Blanton, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 in the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory conducted by Pastor Steve Skinner. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery with the assistance of Gene Gorley, Drae Blanton, Obie Blanton, Billy Burrell, Bradley Byrne, Mike Blanton, Lenyell Blanton and Harry Blanton serving as pallbearers.

Leroy was born May 8, 1945 in Ardmore to the late Russell Barlow Blanton and Sadie Louise (Wickware) Blanton and had lived here all of his life. At the age of 75 years and 3 months Leroy passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 8, 2020, at his Ardmore residence.

A concrete finisher in the construction business, Leroy had served in the Oklahoma National Guard. In his leisure time he loved to be fishing, waiting for the next big strike or bite.

In addition to his parents, Leroy was preceded in death by a son, Lenyell Blanton. Those surviving that may forever cherish precious memories include his two sons, Michael Blanton and Jason Blanton; his sisters, Judy Blanton and June Evans; his grandson, Lenyell Blanton, several nieces and nephews.

"Hoss" will be missed, but never forgotten. Remembrances and words of comfort may be sent to the family online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.