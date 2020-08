The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Madill

Sherman Wallace Jones, 81, Madill, died Aug. 1, 2020. Services are 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Watts Memorial Chapel, Madill. (Watts)

Sulphur

John Paul “J P” Lawrence, 42, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. Services are 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Dougherty Cemetery. Interment will be at Dougherty Cemetery. (DeArman Funeral Home of Sulphur)