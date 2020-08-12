The Daily Ardmoreite

Gary Owen

Gary Owen, age 74, passed away on Aug. 11, 2020, in Ardmore, Okla. Private family services were held at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Ardmore.

Gary was born on Sept. 26, 1945. He was born and raised in the Ardmore area. He attended Dickson High School, after high school he joined the Navy. After his time in the Navy he went on to college, getting his bachelor’s degree at OSU. He went on to travel the world working as a safety engineer for many years before settling back in the Ardmore area. Gary had an unnatural ability to recall historical facts and told the best jokes and stories, sometimes to the point you couldn’t tell if it was a joke or not. He is loved by many and will truly be missed.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; Faydene Thomas and Roy (Buck) Thomas Jr., sister, Judy Henderson, brothers; James (Slick) Thomas, Bill Thomas and Pete Thomas.

Gary is survived by his sister, Glenda (Charles) Henderson, brother, Wayne (Lenabeth) Musgrove, sister, Betti Taube and his brothers from another mother; Charles (Barbara) Dunlap and Ray Dewberry, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Condolences may be left at griffinhillcrest.com.