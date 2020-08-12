The Daily Ardmoreite

Virginia Marie Russell

Virginia Marie Russell 91, of Ardmore, passed away, Aug. 9, 2020 at the Southbrook Nursing Center in Ardmore. She was born on Sept. 13, 1928 in Gotebo, Okla., to the late John R. Pfenning and Elizabeth Marie Brunken Pfenning. Virginia was raised in Hobart, Okla., where she graduated from Hobart High School in 1946. While living in Hobart she worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company. Virginia married George Martin Russell on Aug. 30, 1952 in Hobart and he preceded her in death. They lived all over Oklahoma due to her husband working in the oil fields. In 1966 she moved to Ardmore where she worked at JC Penny’s until retirement. In 1985 she moved to Simpson where she lived before moving to the Southbrook Nursing Center in Ardmore.

She is survived by children: Georgia McCain and husband Gary, Livingston, Texas, Bobby Russell and wife, Sherri, Simpson, Paula Russell Moses, Ardmore, Donna Russell, Ardmore. Grandchildren: Marcus McCain, Michael Moses, Wesley Moses and wife Melina, Kristi Reed and husband Brodie, Katie Williams and husband Brian. Great-Grandchildren: Brilee and Mason Williams, McKenzie, Jaxon and Madelyn Moses, a sixth great-grand baby is due on Dec. 30.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, husband, five brothers: Elden, Walter, Johnnie, Irven and Bobby Pfenning and one sister; Dorothy Patchin.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at the Watts Funeral Home, Madill, Okla., from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. with a family hour from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Funeral services will be 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13 at the Rollins Cemetery, Mannsville, Okla. John Hatfield will officiate the service. Services will be under the direction of Watts Funeral Home, Madill. Condolences may be sent to wattsfuneralhome.com.