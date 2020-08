The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Ardmore

Kelly Dawn McGuire, 60, Billings, Okla., died, Aug. 11, 2020. Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Craddock Memorial Chapel. Family and friends will be Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, from 6-7 p.m. Interment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery. (Craddock)

Sulphur

Mabel Naoma Leming, 98, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at First Freewill Baptist Church, Sulphur. (Hale’s)