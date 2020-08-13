The Daily Ardmoreite

Doyle Hicks

Doyle Hicks, age 86, passed away on Aug. 12, 2020, in Marietta, Okla. A viewing will be held from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. A private family service will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Doyle was born to John and Nettie Hicks on Aug. 10, 1934, in Broken Bow, Okla. When Doyle was five-months old they moved to Ardmore. He attended Ardmore Schools. He has lived in Ardmore most his life except for the seven years he and his wife moved to Hobart, Okla., and opened a new Safeway store as market manager. He and Mary Joyce were married June 1, 1952. Doyle was a member of Lone Grove Assembly of God Church. He loved his church and everyone in it. The couple together has been in the restaurant business for 32 years. Doyle has been associated for about 16 years with Griffin Funeral Home and Hillcrest Memorial Park in Ardmore. He received his training in Oklahoma City, at Francis Tuttle College and has served approximately 16 years as an agent and counselor with the excellent staff at Griffin Hillcrest Funeral Home. Doyle enjoyed working with people. He made furniture and whatnots. His wife was the love of his life for over 67 years. He enjoyed tending to his cattle and horses and brush hogging on his 160-acre farm south of Dickson. He liked deer hunting and trapping bob cats. When asked to describe Doyle, family members used a wide variety of adjectives including feisty, spirited, hard headed, tempered and balanced, with seeing him also as generous, passionate, kindhearted, charitable, protective and saved. However, the single word to sum up Doyle Hicks is “Ornery” for he was indeed one of a kind.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Nettie Hicks, wife, Mary Hicks, son, Dennis Hicks, two brothers, Rev. Alvin Hicks and Raymond Hicks, daughter, Cindy Newcomb, two sisters, Madell Luckinbill and Loren Brodgen, Great Grandson Jake Newcomb.

Doyle is survived by his son-in-law, Randy Newcomb, which he loved very much as his own son, sister, Helen West, grandchildren, Crystal Newcomb and Darin Newcomb, great-grandchildren, Tait Newcomb, Journey Parkhill, Taryn Corbett, Montana Corbett, and great-great-granddaughter, A’Miyah Markanson.

Condolences may be left at griffinhillcrest.com.