The Daily Ardmoreite

Howard Wynn Miley

Howard Wynn Miley, 83 of Kingston, Okla., passed away July 30, 2020. Howard was born July 19, 1937 to the late Earl Abbott Miley and Oakla Alma Kendall Miley in Tillman County Oklahoma and graduated from Laing High School in 1955. He was the youngest of seven children. Howard entered the Army in 1955 and received an honorable discharge in 1958. One son was needed to remain stateside, the other five brothers were already serving overseas. Howard attended The Signal School in Fort Monmouth, N.J., where he studied electronics while in the Army. He married the love of his life, Maxine Orsack, on Sept. 12, 1959 in Alturas, Calif. He and Maxine moved to Frederick, where they lived for five years and worked together running a TV sales and service business. In 1972 they moved to Tishomingo, where they built and established Miley Cable TV. He also built a cable TV system in Kingston, purchased cable systems in Atoka and Coalgate. He retired from SOTC after several years as a maintenance supervisor. Howard and Maxine were members of the Fun Country Mixers Square Dance Club, Southern Circle Square Dance Club, The Pace Setters and Happy Trails Dance Club. Howard loved dancing, raising English Bulldogs, show pigs, fishing, sports, especially high school basketball and the Atlanta Braves. Howard attended the Lebanon Baptist Church. Howard and Maxine were selected FFA Honorary Chapter Farmers by the Tishomingo FFA. Howard is survived by his daughter, Brenda and husband Jimmy Magruder, one grandson Quintin W. and wife Katy Magruder, one great-grandson Maverick Wynn Magruder, one great-granddaughter Raylee Mae Magruder, several dearly loved nieces and nephews, and his special friend, Wanda Ice. He is preceded in death by his wife Maxine Miley, daughter Ava J. Miley, his parents Earl A. Miley and Oakla Miley, a twin brother Homer Miley, his sister Louise Barr, and brothers Earl A. Miley Jr., Edward G. Miley, Ralph Miley Sr., Gene Miley, and wife, Karen Miley.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15 at Woosters Funeral Home in Pauls Valley, Okla. The service can also be viewed on Woosters facebook page on that day.