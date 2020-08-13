The Daily Ardmoreite

Leonard “Terry” Frank

Leonard “Terry” Frank, age 67, passed away on Aug. 11, 2020, in Ardmore. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at First United Methodist Church with The Reverend David Daniel officiating. Cremation under the care of Hillcrest Crematory.

Terry was born on June 14, 1953, in Durango, Colo., to Leonard Keith Frank and Lelia Mae (Powell) Frank. He attended Lincoln Northeast High School in Lincoln Nebraska and was a graduate with the Class of 1972. After his retirement as a postal carrier in Denver, he worked for Walmart in Greeley, Colo. He then moved to Ardmore in 2006 where he continued working as a cashier at the Walmart pharmacy. He attended First United Methodist Church of Ardmore, where he enjoyed singing in the choir. Terry enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, needle point, reading and artwork. After moving to the Village in Ardmore, he was elected the mayor and enjoyed leading bible studies.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two infant siblings: Stephen Dale Frank and Janice Marie Frank, brother, Garie Lee Frank.

Terry is survived by three brothers; Richard Frank and wife, Deborah of Fouke, Ark., Keith Frank and wife, Pam of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Lenny Frank and wife, Lisa of Ardmore, nieces and nephews: Carlos Frank and wife, Sindy, of Charleston, S.C., Jonathon D. Frank, and wife, Frauke of Columbus, Ga., Rebekah Frank of Edmond, and Kevin Dale Frank of Colorado Springs.

