Kelly Dawn McGuire

Funeral services for Kelly Dawn McGuire will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in the Craddock Memorial Chapel with Dr. Walt Spradling officiating. There will be a visitation for family and friends on Friday evening from 6-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Rosehill Cemetery. Kelly was born Aug. 12, 1959 in Tahlequah, Okla. She passed from this life on Aug. 11, 2020 in Billings, Okla. At the age of two, Kelly came to live with Don and Sara (White) McGuire as a foster child. They fell in love with her and since they could not have children, they adopted her the following year. Then they were blessed with Kevin a year later and by Christmas their family was complete. Kelly graduated from Ardmore High School class of 1977 and then attended college at LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas. It was during that time Kelly decided to join the Army. She married Bobby Parker, Jr. from Marietta in 1983. They were blessed with 2 children, Nicholas Austin Parker Oct. 7, 1983 and Hollie Dawn Parker Nov. 2, 1984. The marriage dissolved in 2007. Kelly enjoyed gardening, praising the Lord, tending to her flowers, singing, playing the piano and being outside. She was a social butterfly and deeply connected to her family and friends. Kelly worked for Winstar World Casino for 13 years.

She was preceded in death by her mother Sara, father Don and her grandparents. Kelly is survived by her son Nicholas Austin Parker and wife LaTisha of Billings; daughter, Hollie Dawn of Ardmore; brother Kevin McGuire and sister by heart Debra Neu, both of Ardmore, grandchildren Nick Bishop, Jess Bishop, Breanna Parker, Gage Maloney, Trenton Parker, several aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous other relatives and friends. Pallbearers will be Nicholas Parker, Kevin McGuire, John Smith, Nick Bishop, Jess Bishop and Gage Maloney. Online condolences may be made at craddockfuneralhome.com.