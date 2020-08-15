The Daily Ardmoreite

Milo

Lizzie Bell Bennett Brown

Family members and special friends will adorn red attire at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at Jehovah Baptist Church to celebrate 82 years of a beautiful life, as they remember Lizzie Bell Brown. The Rev. Gregory Newhouse will present the homegoing message with associate ministers, Reuben Anderson, Edgar Godwin and Ronnie Godwin assisting. The Interment will follow at Jehovah Cemetery. Lizzie Brown is a longtime member of Jehovah Baptist Church, where she faithfully worshipped until deteriorating health prevented. She was employed several years at Cook’s Laundry and Dry Cleaners before providing home health for others.

Lizzie was born to Willie and Martha (Taylor) Bennett, Nov. 11, 1937 in Springer, Okla. She and Charles Brown were married March 5, 1957. The marriage endured until his death, 58-years later. Additionally, three children precede her in death, William Tudor Brown, Charles Brown Jr., and Charlene Brown. Other than her parents, she is also preceded in death by her brothers, Leroy Bennett, Willie D. Bennett Jr., Lewis Bennett, and Bishop Holmes; and sisters, Roberta Williams, Earlie Franklin, and Shirley Coleman.

Her soul took flight Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 from her home in Milo. She leaves behind her children, Barbara (Randolph) Taneguodler, Delita (Joe) Booker, Shirley Brown, James Brown and friend, Donna, Barbara Taylor, and Edward (Sherri) Brown, plus numerous grands and great-grandchildren, other relatives and acquaintances. The family expresses gratitude to her provider, Marie Jones, neighbor, Phyllis Smith, friend, Bud Pickens, and nephew, Artega Williams.

Those attending the services are reminded of social distancing and to wear masks. Viewing will begin in the Chapel today at 11 a.m. Bearers of the Bier and Flowers are grandchildren. Professional services are entrusted to the care of Kirk Funeral Home.