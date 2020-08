The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Gene Autry

Anthony Ray Roberts, 53, Oklahoma City, Advanced Sitter with Norman Regional Hospital, passed away Aug. 14, 2020. Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Calvary Cemetery. (Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home & Crematory)

Tishomingo

Thelma June Borden, 68, Tishomingo, Seamstress, passed away Aug. 16, 2020. No services currently scheduled. (DeArman-Clark)