Deloris E. Ward

Deloris E. Ward, 87, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Ardmore. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in The Chapel at Griffin ~ Hillcrest Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Gibbs officiating, Interment to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Ardmore.

Deloris was born on Aug. 6, 1933, at Big Canyon, Okla., to William Lee West and Lorena (Groomer) West. Her family moved to Ardmore where she attended school and graduated from Ardmore High School. She married Oby “Hobo” Gene Ward on June 25, 1954 and became a homemaker. She was an avid reader and loved to go camping with family. After the passing of her husband, she moved to Michigan to care for her son-in-law, Dale Hayward Sr.’s, mother.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Oby Ward in 1995; two daughters, Patty LeAnn Abeyta and Pamela J. White of Oklahoma City; brothers, Billy Jean West and Charles Lee West; and infant sister, Betty West.

Deloris is survived by her daughter, Karla D. Hayward and husband, Dale Sr., of Ardmore; 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.; Sister-in-law, Patricia West; and aunt, Julia Lavers, both of Ardmore.

Those serving as pallbearers will be: Rusty West, Lonnie Foster, Jeff Eaves, Hayden Denney, Randy Gentry, and Charles Denney.

Visitation will be held on Thursday evening, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Aug. 20, 2020, at Griffin ~ Hillcrest of Ardmore.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Parkinson’s Foundation or Alzheimer’s Foundation.

