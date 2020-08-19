The Daily Ardmoreite

Stephen Ray “Steve” Lockwood

Stephen Ray “Steve” Lockwood, age 67, passed away on Aug. 12, 2020, in Oklahoma City. Private services were held at Orr Cemetery in Orr, Okla. with The Reverend Steven Skinner officiating.

Steve was born on April 7, 1953, in Wilson Okla., to Billy Ray Lockwood and Virginia (Lindsey) Lockwood. He attended Wilson Schools and then his family moved to California for a short time. After returning to the area, Steve worked as a diesel mechanic for most of his life. He married Trudy Easley in 1980 and that marriage ended in 2007. Most recently, Steve was employed with B&B Trucking until his passing.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son, William Payton Lockwood; brother, Mark Lockwood; and one granddaughter, Jessica McKenzie.

Steve is survived by two sons; Billy Lockwood of Ardmore, and Billy McKenzie of Foley, Ala., three daughters; Stacey Akins and husband, Wayne of Ardmore, Kim Tucker and husband, James of Ardmore, and Angie McKenzie of Ardmore, 14 grandchildren, Alicia, Jared, Cody, Adrian, Brendon, Cortney, Chelsea, Joey, Jordan, Kelsey, Amber, Brittney, Breanna, Taygen, and nine great-grandchildren.

Those serving as pallbearers will be Wayne Akins, Buddy Watkins, Manuel Watkins, and Jared Akins.

Condolences may be left at griffinhillcrest.com.