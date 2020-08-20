The Daily Ardmoreite

Velma Lee Loper

Velma Lee Loper 87, of Ardmore, passed away Aug. 18, 2020 at the Mercy Hospital in Ardmore. She was born on June 27, 1933 in Lamesa, Texas, to the late Elmer Sipes and Mary Brown Sipes. Velma was raised in Snyder, Texas before moving to Hobbs, N.M., in 1959. She married William Robert “Bob” Loper on June 26, 1950, in Lovington, N.M., and he preceded her in death on Nov. 23, 1992. In 1974 Velma moved to Mannsville where she lived the rest of her life. Velma worked at Bill’s Café, JC Penny’s, and worked as a Nannie for the Goddard Family. She also worked at the Ardmore McDonalds for 9 years. Velma was a member of the Mannsville Assembly of God Church and attended New Hope Freewill Baptist Church in Lone Grove. She enjoyed working puzzles, watching the Hallmark Channel and old westerns. Velma loved her church family, animals (cats) and her greatest love was her family.

She is survived by Children: Robert Loper and wife Sheryl, Fort Worth, Texas, Dennis Loper and wife Penny, Kingston, Helen Goates, Little City, Okla., Donia Farris and husband Sam, Lone Grove; 19 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren.

Velma was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one son: Donald Lee Loper, one brother and one sister.

Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at the Watts Funeral Home, Madill, Okla., from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. with a family hour from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21 at the Mannsville Assembly of God Church, Mannsville, Okla. David Gardner will officiate the service. Interment will be at the Lone Cedar Cemetery, Mannsville. Services will be under the direction of Watts Funeral Home, Madill. Condolences may be sent to wattsfuneralhome.com.

Casket bearers; Ian O’Neal, Tanner O’Neal, Connor O’Neal, Tony Bryan, Coy Goates and Chad Griffin.