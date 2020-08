The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Ardmore

Deanna Carol Wilson, 59, Ardmore, passed away Aug. 20, 2020. Private family services to be held at a later date. (Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory)

Sulphur

Bruce William Bailey, Sr., 85, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Family Services will be held at a later date. (DeArman Funeral Home of Sulphur)