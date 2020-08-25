The Daily Ardmoreite

Cleo Cecile (Fryer) Johnson

Services for Cleo Cecile (Fryer) Johnson are scheduled for 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 at the Craddock Memorial Chapel in Ardmore. Officiating will be Micheal F. Harris and Issac Barnes. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Ardmore. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Craddock Funeral Home.

Cleo was called to her heavenly home Aug. 20, 2020 in Seminole, Texas. She was born to Callie (Westbrook) Fryer and Cecil Fryer on Dec. 13, 1928 in Healdton. She graduated from Healdton High School. Cleo married her high school sweetheart Hugh Gene “Spud” Johnson on March 8, 1947.

She was a Baptist and one of the oldest original members of the First Baptist Church in Healdton. Cleo served the Lord throughout her life in the various churches she attended.

Cleo was often referred to as the “General” by her family. She was the driving force behind any family gathering. You could always find her in the kitchen giving orders to all that wanted to help and some that just wondering by at the moment. She had a passion for playing a “mean hand” of dominoes and cards. One of her favorite places was on a lake with a fishing pole in her hand. She was an excellent seamstress and homemaker. Cleo enjoyed many crafts. During her later years, she enjoyed oil painting. With Cleo being an artist at heart, she spent hours painting yard decorations for the Christmas holidays. At Christmas time, their yard was always a treat for the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Cleo was preceded in death by her husband Hugh Gene "Spud" Johnson, parents, Cecil and Callie; two sisters, Pauline Lane and Ramona Bugg; her brother, Frankie Fryer; her daughter Ruth Ann McGahey; one granddaughter Jeannette Lozano; and son-in-law, Larry Wayne Reynolds.

She is survived by two daughters Hughline Reynolds of Ft. Worth, Texas and Connie Lozano and her husband Victor of Denver City, Texas; two sisters Shirley Broughton of Hennessey, and Karen Jackson and her husband Jimmie of Ardmore; sister-in-law, Wanda Fryer of Ardmore; eight living grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

