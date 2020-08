Death notices for Tuesday

The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Ardmore

Jacquelyn Jean Carr, 77, of Ardmore, died Aug. 24, 2020. Services are pending with Craddock Funeral Home. (Craddock)

Mannsville

Kasch Donnie-Ray Cogburn, infant son of Gage Allen-Scott and Charishma Nicole Cogburn, died Aug. 22. Services are 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Mannsville Cemetery. (Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory)

Marietta

Cecil “Dale” Bollen, 69, Ardmore, tire manufacturer finisher, died Aug. 21, 2020. Services are 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home Chapel ~ Marietta. Interment will be at Criner Hills Cemetery. (Flanagan-Watts)