Audrey V. (McLain) Hammons

RINGLING — Graveside Remembrance Rites for Mrs. Audrey V. (McLain) Hammons, 95, of Ringling are scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at the Ringling Memorial Cemetery Pavilion with Ronnie Carroll officiating. Services are under the care and direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Ringling.

Audrey was born on Nov. 20, 1924 at her family home north of Ringling to the late Mr. Wirt T. McLain and Mrs. Nevie Ora (Richardson) McLain. She went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 at a healthcare facility in Ardmore.

Audrey was raised on the family farm and enjoyed telling stories of the fun and difficult times she had with her siblings, cousins and classmates. She graduated from Mountain Home High School in 1943 and began working at L.D. Thomas Drug Store and Samples Dry Good Store in Ringling. While working she met Tommy Hammons and they married March 22, 1944 in El Paso, Texas. They made their home in Ringling and were blessed with 3 energetic boys, Gary, Ronnie and Johnny.

Audrey was a talented lady and loved visiting with others while working. She worked at Auld's Grocery and later at Harry's Grocery for 30 years and owned a small variety store in Ringling for several years. She was a member of the Ringling Church of Christ.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Tommy; sons, Gary and Ronnie Hammons; brother, Ira McLain and sisters, Ethel Legan and Ola Mae Taylor.

Survivors include her son, Johnny Hammons and wife Ann of Ardmore; daughter-in-law, Helen Hammons of Ringling; granddaughters, Holly Creeden and husband Steve, and Catherine Hopkins; grandsons, Gary Lynn Hammons, Dustin Hammons and wife Stephanie, Ty Hammons, Trey Hammons and Trent Hammons; great-grandchildren, Tyson Hammons, Tuff Hammons, Wes Davis, Jaxon July Hammons, James Briar Hammons, Titan Hammons, Aspen Bates and Rocklyn Bates; sisters, Mary Tipps of Fillmore, Calif., and Teressa Provence and husband Roy of Ringling; sister-in-law, Joy McLain of Jasper, Tenn.; brother-in-law, Allen Taylor and wife Linda; numerous nieces and nephews and other family.

Casket bearers are Ty Hammons, Trey Hammons, Trent Hammons, Dustin Hammons, Peck Pemberton and Audie Roberts.

Family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home in Ringling.

Memories and photos may be shared online at www.alexanderfuneralhome.org.