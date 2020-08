DEATHS

Davis

• Curtis Eston Reed, 74, died Aug. 24, 2020. Services are 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Midway Hill Baptist Church, Davis. (Hale’s)

Marietta

• Frances Kimberly Parsons, 69, Marietta, flight attendant, died Aug. 19, 2020. Services are 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at First United Methodist Church, Marietta. Interment will be at Dixon Ranch Family Cemetery. (Flanagan-Watts)