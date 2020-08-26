The Daily Ardmoreite

Jacquelyn Jean Carr

Jacquelyn Jean Carr, born Feb. 3, 1943, passed into the Heavenly Portal of her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, on the early morning hour of Aug. 24, 2020. Jacquelyn (Jackie) was the firstborn child of the marriage union of Carl William Patterson and Irene Imogene (Jean) Pate Patterson. Jackie was born in New Orleans, while her father was engaged in the U.S. Army and her mother was employed in the shipyards supporting the efforts of this great nation during World War II.

After World War II, her father worked in the oil field, causing Jackie to live in several locations. Her primary home was always based in Sulphur. During her early life she attended various schools, but finally graduated from Sulphur High School, in 1961. She and two faithful friends for life, Reba Moss White and Helen Clinton Burkhart, left Sulphur after high school graduation and lived in Oklahoma City as they sought work for a couple of years before each of them found marriage partners. In 1958, Jackie had been introduced to Michael David Carr, also of Sulphur, in her junior year, by these two friends. On Aug. 25, 1962, Jackie and Mike were married, in Sulphur, at the Calvary Baptist Church. Mike was a junior by then at the University of Oklahoma. Jackie continued her work in Oklahoma City, being the primary financial supporter until Mike’s graduation in 1964.

After Mike’s graduation, Mike and Jackie continued to live in Moore, for one more year. Mike was transferred by the Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company to Ardmore in 1965, where they lived until Jackie’s death. Shortly after moving to Ardmore, Jackie decided to work outside the home. She started working as a receptionist at Sprekelmeyer Printing Co. from 1966 – 1967. She also taught preschool Children’s Choir for several years while attending First Baptist Church and also sang in the adult choir. After her children started school, she began working in Springer, at Spade Engineering & Manufacturing Co. (SEMCO) as their purchasing agent, and worked there from 1979 – 1988.

Then, finally, Jackie worked at the First Baptist Church of Ardmore, first as the pastor’s secretary, and then finally, as the financial assistant, from 1990 – 2015. Mike left OG&E, in 1978, and with Jackie, established Carr Engineering Services, a company which is still in operation now, primarily engaged in the field of land surveying. During her marriage of only one day less than 58 years, three children were born into her home. Derin Keith Carr was born, in 1967, Angela Beth Carr, in 1972, and Quinn Michael Carr, in 1973.

Jackie is survived by her husband, Michael D. Carr, of the home; son, Derin Carr and his wife, Kelly, who reside in Chandler, with their sons, Camden and Cooper, and their daughter, Clara, who are all also of Chandler; and son, Quinn Carr, of Ardmore. She is also survived by a brother, Roger William Patterson, and wife Angela, of Oklahoma City; his daughter, Cassie Evans, and her husband, Jason, of Yukon; and her son, Landon Day, also of Yukon; a brother, Garry Don Patterson, of Ardmore, and his daughter, Jami Nicole Patterson, and her children, Kyla, Keith, and MiKayla Kovach, also of Ardmore.

A celebration of life party for Jackie will be held at a later date at the First Baptist Church of Ardmore Fellowship Hall, 225 1st Ave SW. Family and friends can call 580-223-1473, in the near future for more information, and will be notified of the date and time of this event.

In lieu of flowers, please make any charitable donations to the Cross Timbers Hospice of Ardmore.

Online condolences can be made at www.craddockfuneralhome.com.