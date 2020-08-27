The Daily Ardmoreite

Andrew Ritchie

Home Going services for Andrew David Ritchie, 30, Ada, are 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel, Rev. Jesse Newport will officiate.

Mr. Ritchie passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at an Oklahoma City hospital. He was born June 29, 1990 at Wichita, Kan., to John Patrick and Carma Angelique (Angie) Ritchie Engel. He graduated from Leavenworth High School in Leavenworth, Kan., and received a bachelor of arts degree in philosophy from St. Benedictine College in Atchison, Kan. And also served in the U. S. Marine Corps.

Mr. Ritchie was an independent insurance agent and owner of Arbuckle Agency in Ada. He also worked for All About You and was a census taker for the U. S. Census Bureau.

Survivors include his parents, John and Angie Engel, Ada; a sister, Amelia Engel, of the home; brother, Peyton Engel E-4, Kingsbay, Ga.; maternal grandparents, David and Margie Ritchie, Lone Grove; paternal grandfather, Pat Engel and wife Linda, Ada; paternal grandmother, Rita Engel, Ada; aunt, Brandi Ritchie, Weatherford; uncle, Det. Brian Engel and wife Johna, Ada; two cousins, Colton Engel and Kylie Engel, both of Ada; and 2nd cousins, Bryndle and Dawsyn Engel.

He was preceded in death by his paternal step-grandfather, Gerald Hilliard.