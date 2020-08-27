The Daily Ardmoreite

Anita Ruth (Beal) Kramer

Anita Ruth (Beal) Kramer, age 76, passed away on Aug. 20, 2020, in Gulf Breeze, Fla. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Gene Autry Cemetery in Gene Autry.

Ruth was born on June 6th, 1944, to Thomas Beal and Lillian (Lathum) Beal, in Ajo, Ariz. While living in Ajo she met her husband, Frank T. Kramer, they were married on April 28, 1961 in Sonora, Mexico. The couple moved to Page, Ariz., in 1973 to follow her husbands employment, where she worked as a retail sales clerk. A few years after retiring Frank and Ruth settled in Ardmore, where they enjoyed their retirement years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a daughter, Jeri Lynne Kramer, two brothers, Thomas Beal and Robert Beal.

Ruth is survived by her daughter; Sandra Cantrell, a son; Frank R. Kramer and wife Jennifer. Grandchildren; Doug Boston and wife Andrea, Katie Gibson and husband Brian, Samantha Ewing, Aimee Clendening, Stevie Lucero, Petty Officer Cody Lucero, Frank R. Kramer, Jr., Mical Kramer and Emilie Kramer. Her great-grandchildren; Kimberly Gibson, Sean Boston, Julian Boston, Cahrin Boston, Jaxon Boston, Silas Lucero, Camryn Coon, Annabella Castellanos and Madeline Castellanos. As well as, brothers, Jessie Beal, of Gene Autry, and Micheal Beal, of Modesto, Calif., sisters, Nelda Molina, of Salt Lake City, and Joyce Childs, of Denver.

A family visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Griffin~Hillcrest Funeral Home.

