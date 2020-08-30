The Daily Ardmoreite

Jimmy Ray Greenwood

Jimmy Ray Greenwood of Moore, Okla., passed away on Aug. 26, 2020, in Norman, Okla., at the age of 88 years.

He served in the United States Army serving during the Korean Conflict with the medical company 179th infantry of the 45th division. He was a lifelong member and post commander of the VFW Post 4574.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at the Little Chapel of the Roses in Resthaven Memory Gardens. Burial will follow in the Resthaven Memory Gardens.

Online tributes can be made at www.resthavenokc.com.