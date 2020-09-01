The Daily Ardmoreite

Jimmie Dean Lee

Jimmie Dean Lee, 61, passed away on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Sherman, Texas. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Newport Cemetery in Lone Grove.

Jimmie was born in Ardmore, on Sept. 2, 1958, to Jasper Frank “Jack” Lee and Dorothy Mae (Bamburg) Lee. He attended Ardmore City Schools and worked at the local Fina Service Station. Jimmie married Cindy Layton on Dec. 18, 1977. He later went to work at Dornick Hills Country Club on the grounds crew. In 1986, he and Cindy divorced. He later met and married Tina (Clayton) Wilson. Their marriage ended in 2014. Jimmie ended his career due to a physical disability. He was an avid Quarter Mile Car Racer as a member of The Lee Brothers Racing Team.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Jimmie Dean Lee Jr., and three grandchildren: Henry James Lee Jackson, Thomas Franklin Mefford, and Tommy Lee Mefford. Three brothers, Billy, Jackie, and Ricky, and one sister, Ann Slone.

Jimmie is survived by his daughter, Christine Glover, son, Randy Lee, and son, Bobby Lee. Step children: Christopher Wilson, Nicole Wilson, and Cody Wilson, three grandchildren: Kira Lee, Jimmy Dean Lee III, and C.J. Mefford, and brother, Danny Lee and sister, Doris Eanes.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Griffin ~ Hillcrest Funeral Home.

