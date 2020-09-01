The Daily Ardmoreite

John George Billingsley, Jr.

RINGLING — Graveside services for John George Billingsley, Jr., 90, Livingston, Texas, will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at Ringling Memorial Cemetery in Ringling, Okla., with Rev. Mike Williams officiating. Services are under the care and direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Ringling.

John was born on April 1, 1930, in Doyle, Okla., to John George Billingsley, Sr. and Julia (Southern) Billingsley. He departed this life on Aug. 27, 2020 at VITAS Hospice Hospital in The Woodlands, Texas.

John was a believer of the Baptist faith. John grew up during the Great Depression learning from his father and grandparents how to farm and ranch. His main hobbies that he enjoyed were hunting, raising cattle, horses and dogs. He served honorably in the U.S. Army. He married Bettye Ann Lockwood on Jan. 9, 1954 at the First Baptist Church of Ringling. They resided in Ardmore, with their two sons where he worked at the Bell Oil and Gas Refinery Company in his earlier years. They relocated to League City, Texas where he worked and retired from The Johnson Space Center (NASA) in Houston.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Bettye Ann (Lockwood) Billingsley; son, Stephen Wayne Billingsley; sister, Camilla Jewel (Billingsley) Schmalle; his parents and grandparents.

Survivors include one son, Alan Scott Billingsley of Livingston; two sisters, Neva Jo Campbell of McAlester; and a half-sister, Mary Louise Cox of Chickasha; A half-brother, Larry Joe Billingsley of North Vancouver, BC. Canada; four grandchildren, Rebecca Billingsley, Ashley Billingsley, James Whitaker, and Michelle Billingsley Mexicano and husband Ino; six great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.

