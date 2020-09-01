The Daily Ardmoreite

Michael Ray Rice

On Aug. 28, 2020, Michael Ray Rice, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at age 73 with his family at his side. Mike was born July 21st 1947 in Ardmore, to Gene & Juanita (Jordan) Rice.

He grew up around Marietta, hauling hay and attending the Greenville High School where he graduated in 1965. It was at Greenville that he met his high school sweetheart, Marilyn Jean Peery. They married on June 24, 1965, and raised two children, Michael and Natasha. Mike received his bachelor’s degree in geological engineering from the University of Oklahoma in 1973, working for several different oil field contractors until he started with Atwood Oceanic's out of Houston. He worked for Atwood's over 35 years, traveling and living with his family overseas in England, Singapore, Borneo, Indonesia and many other places. As a family they enjoyed many fun and amazing memories exploring other countries and cultures.

Mike had a real love of fishing from when he was younger, setting trot lines down on the Red River. Over the years he enjoyed many hunting, fishing and camping trips with his son, daughter, friends and family down to the Gulf, Colorado, Alaska, Lake Texoma, Lake Murray and especially down on the old Red River. He also loved making music, teaching himself as a young man to play guitar, fiddle, banjo and harmonica. Mike also enjoyed watching his grandson, Harlin take up music, learning to play many instruments, sing, march in band and play sports.

In 2015, Mike was baptized at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Ardmore and on Easter of 2016, came into full communion with the Catholic Church. He was kind, generous, loving and hardworking. He will be deeply missed.

Mike was preceded in death by his father, Gene Rice, loving stepfather, Almer Brewer, devoted mother, Juanita Brewer, brother, Donald Rice and son, Michael John Peery Rice.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn, his daughter, Natasha and partner, Deborah, grandsons, Harlin Rice and Braxton Bivins, niece, Donna Vickers and many extended family members and dear friends.

Special thanks to the staff at CrossTimbers Hospice for their attention and care during this difficult time.

A visitation for friends and family will be at Craddock Funeral Home in Ardmore Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, in the Craddock Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Woodberry Forest Cemetery in Madill.

Due to the ongoing public health emergency presented by the COVID-19 virus we will be requiring facial masks for the service and at the visitation for the protection of our senior’s as well as other guests.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Children’s Shelter of Southern Oklahoma or the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be made at craddockfuneralhome.com.