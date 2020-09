DEATHS

Davis

• Steve Allen Deen, 70, died Aug. 28, 2020. Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Midway Hill Baptist Church, Davis. (Hale’s)

Troy

• Thurman Willis Shackleford, 95, Tishomingo, Fish & Wildlife Hatchery, passed away Aug. 27, 2020. Services will be Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Troy Cemetery. (DeArman-Clark)