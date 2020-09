The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Ardmore

Michael Steven Pittman, 68, Ardmore, retired maintenance - Holiday Inn, died Sept. 1, 2020. Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, at Harvey-Douglas Centennial Chapel. (Harvey-Douglas)

Sulphur

Belva Pearle Stone, 81, died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at DeArman Funeral Chapel. (DeArman)