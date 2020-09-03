The Daily Ardmoreite

Earl Dean Smith

Earl Dean Smith, age 84, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Ardmore, Okla. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Hillcrest Memorial Park with Pastor Steve Walker officiating.

Earl was born on July 3, 1936, to Carl T. Smith and Agnes Lucille Smith, in Broken Bow, Okla. He attended and graduated from Broken Bow High School with the class of 1956 where he played halfback. He married Miss Janette Sanders on July 16, 1956, in Broken Bow. She was his high school sweetheart. He was called to serve his country by the United States Army where he served in Germany and was honorably discharged on Aug. 7, 1962. He was self-employed owning convenience stores in Arkansas and distributorships throughout the Carter County area. Earl loved to golf and was an avid fan of the Texas Rangers and the Oklahoma City Thunder but was an OU Sooner football fan through and through.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and wife, Janette Smith, brother, Billy Smith, nephew, Danny Smith, brother-in-law, Johnny Privett and sister-in-law, Edith Smith.

Earl is survived by his daughters, Paula Smith, of Shawnee, Okla., and Leesa Walker and husband, Steve, of Ivanhoe, Texas, grandson, Trent Walker and wife Jerica, great-grandson, Beckett Walker and sister, Wanda Privett of Ada.

